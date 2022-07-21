New York Sloomoo Institute is a space for all things slime

US Markets

July 20 (Reuters) - The Sloomoo Institute in New York is dedicated to all things slime. It hosts an enormous slime wall decorated by visitors, a 6-inch-deep (15-cm-deep) 350-gallon slime lake that people can jump into, a glow-in-the-dark slime cave and more.

Sloomoo was created in 2019 by Sara Schiller and Karen Robinovitz after Robinovitz found that slime helped heal the grief she was going through at the time.

Slime starts with a glue base, and ingredients like lotion or clay are added to make it silky or soft.

"I love slime," said 10-year-old Layla Singer, visiting for a birthday treat with her family. "But my dad hates it. Probably wasn't the most fond experience for him."

"Not my most favorite thing in the world," her father, Matthew Singer, said while laughing, "but you know, they absolutely enjoyed it."

(Reporting by Roselle Chen; Editing by Josie Kao)

