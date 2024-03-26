New York sets new renewable energy generation records

March 26 (Reuters) - New York recently set new records for hourly wind and solar generation, the state's power grid operator said in a statement on Monday.

"Wind power facilities generated 2,176 megawatts during the 1 p.m. hour on March 9 and served 12% of system load," the New York Independent System Operator (NYISO) said.

It added that behind-the-meter and front-of-the-meter solar resources generated 3,832 megawatts during 12 p.m. on March 12 and contributed 21% of system load.

The state needs to triple its clean energy supply to meet its goal of an emission-free electric system by 2040.

"As load continues to rise across the system, additional generation and transmission will be essential to serve demand and maintain grid reliability," said Rich Dewey, president and CEO of the NYISO.

