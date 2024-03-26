News & Insights

US Markets

New York sets new renewable energy generation records

March 26, 2024 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by Ashitha Shivaprasad for Reuters ->

March 26 (Reuters) - New York recently set new records for hourly wind and solar generation, the state's power grid operator said in a statement on Monday.

"Wind power facilities generated 2,176 megawatts during the 1 p.m. hour on March 9 and served 12% of system load," the New York Independent System Operator (NYISO) said.

It added that behind-the-meter and front-of-the-meter solar resources generated 3,832 megawatts during 12 p.m. on March 12 and contributed 21% of system load.

The state needs to triple its clean energy supply to meet its goal of an emission-free electric system by 2040.

"As load continues to rise across the system, additional generation and transmission will be essential to serve demand and maintain grid reliability," said Rich Dewey, president and CEO of the NYISO.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.