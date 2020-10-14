Cryptocurrencies

New York Regulator Calls for More Social Media Oversight After Twitter Hack

Danny Nelson CoinDesk
JulyÃ¢ÂÂs Twitter hack and bitcoin scam should impel corporates and even governments into more forcefully counteracting the Ã¢ÂÂweaponizationÃ¢ÂÂ of social media giants, the New York State Department of Financial Services said Wednesday.

Ã¢ÂÂThe Twitter hack demonstrates, more than anything, the risk to society when systemically important institutions are left to regulate themselves,Ã¢ÂÂ NYDFS said in its final report.

  • Researchers were troubled the hackers (allegedly teenagers) could break into Twitter, co-opt major accounts and spread a scam using only Ã¢ÂÂbasic techniques.Ã¢ÂÂ
  • The hack, whose backers launched a double-your-money bitcoin scam, only netted $118,000 in crypto. But it brought Twitter Ã¢ÂÂto its kneesÃ¢ÂÂ and in so doing exposed its inadequate security mechanisms, NYDFS said.
  • NYDFS said governments and regulators should bolster their cybersecurity safeguards, treat cyber as Ã¢ÂÂcritical infrastructureÃ¢ÂÂ and closely monitor Ã¢ÂÂsystemic threatsÃ¢ÂÂ against the social media giants.
  • Ã¢ÂÂThe time for government action is now,Ã¢ÂÂ NYDFS said.

This is a developing story.

