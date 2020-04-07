US Markets

New York records deadliest day in coronavirus crisis

Nathan Layne Reuters
Connecticut Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

New York reported its deadliest day in the coronavirus pandemic, with 731 new deaths in the state to a total of 5,489 fatalities even as Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday that hospitalizations appeared to be reaching a plateau.

The death count for April 6 of 731 marked an increase from the prior day's 599 new deaths, Cuomo told a daily briefing on the coronavirus.

(reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut)

Reuters

