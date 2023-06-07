New York power grid strained by rapid electrification, operator says

June 7 (Reuters) - Rapid electrification is boosting power demand and straining the electric grid in New York state, as renewable resources struggle to replace fossil fuel that is being phased out, the grid operator said in a report released on Wednesday.

The transition is lowering reliability margins statewide and most acutely in New York City, the New York Independent System Operator (NYISO) said in its Power Trends 2023 report.

A "balanced and carefully planned transition" is needed, the report said, citing an approach under the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's Peaker Rule.

The rule has shut 950 megawatts of inefficient generation in environmental justice areas, with a provision to temporarily keep plants in operation to maintain reliable power supply.

The grid operator also flagged risks to the grid's reliability from construction delays for new power plants and transmission, higher-than-forecasted demand, and extreme weather.

Large parts of the United States could face energy shortfalls during periods of extreme heat this summer, the North American Electric Reliability Corp warned in its summer outlook last month.

