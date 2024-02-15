New York pension fund further restricts investments in Exxon, other oil companies

Adds details throughout

Feb 15 (Reuters) - The New York State Common Retirement Fund would restrict its investments in eight integrated oil and gas companies including Exxon Mobil XOM.N, after a review of the companies' readiness to transition to a low-carbon economy, New York Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, who oversees retirement assets, said.

While various universities and public pension funds have restricted oil and gas holdings, few large corporate asset managers have taken similar steps amid high energy prices.

The fund had holdings of nearly $26.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2023 from the companies to be divested and restricted, which include Guanghui Energy Company 600256.SS, Echo Energy ECHOE.L, IOG IOG.L, Oil and Natural Gas Corp ONGC.NS, Delek Group DK.N, Dana Gas DANA.AD, and Unit Corp UNTC.PK

Exxon did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Similarly in 2022, the New York State fund said it would sell $238 million worth of stock and debt it holds across 21 shale oil and gas companies, saying they have not shown they are ready to move to a low-emissions economy.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

