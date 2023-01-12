US Markets

New York nurses end strike after reaching tentative deals with hospitals on staffing

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

January 12, 2023 — 06:35 am EST

Written by Jyoti Narayan for Reuters ->

Jan 12 (Reuters) - A strike involving over 7,000 nurses at two New York City hospitals has ended after three days, as they reached tentative deals with hospitals over staffing levels, the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) said on Thursday.

Nurses at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx and Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan will go back to work Thursday morning after reaching an agreement for "enforceable safe staffing ratios", the NYSNA said in a statement.

"Through our unity and by putting it all on the line, we won enforceable safe staffing ratios at both Montefiore and Mount Sinai where nurses went on strike for patient care," said NYSNA President Nancy Hagans.

