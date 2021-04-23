New York Mortgage Trust's Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of New York Mortgage Trust Inc's 7.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NYMTP) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9375), with shares changing hands as low as $24.19 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.41% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NYMTP was trading at a 3.04% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 4.57% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for NYMTP, showing historical dividend payments on New York Mortgage Trust Inc's 7.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, New York Mortgage Trust Inc's 7.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NYMTP) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NYMT) are up about 2.8%.

