New York Mortgage Trust Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

New York Mortgage Trust reports a net loss of $41.8 million for Q4 2024 and $103.8 million for the year.

Full Release



NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: NYMT) (“NYMT,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) today reported results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively.



















Summary of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024:









(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

























For the Three





Months Ended





December 31,





2024













For the Year





Ended December





31, 2024











Net loss attributable to Company's common stockholders





$





(41,828





)









$





(103,785





)









Net loss attributable to Company's common stockholders per share (basic)





$





(0.46





)









$





(1.14





)









Undepreciated loss



(1)







$





(39,800





)









$





(91,759





)









Undepreciated loss per common share



(1)







$





(0.44





)









$





(1.01





)









Comprehensive loss attributable to Company's common stockholders





$





(41,828





)









$





(103,781





)









Comprehensive loss attributable to Company's common stockholders per share (basic)





$





(0.46





)









$





(1.14





)









Yield on average interest earning assets



(1) (2)











6.57





%













6.54





%









Interest income





$





118,253













$





401,280













Interest expense





$





91,542













$





317,425













Net interest income





$





26,711













$





83,855













Net interest spread



(1) (3)











1.37





%













1.33





%









Book value per common share at the end of the period





$





9.28













$





9.28













Adjusted book value per common share at the end of the period



(1)







$





10.35













$





10.35













Economic return on book value



(4)







(3.56)





%









(10.88)





%









Economic return on adjusted book value



(5)







(2.94)





%









(11.93)





%









Dividends per common share





$





0.20













$





0.80































































(1)







Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measure is included below in "Reconciliation of Financial Information."











(2)







Calculated as the quotient of our adjusted interest income and our average interest earning assets and excludes all Consolidated SLST assets other than those securities owned by the Company.











(3)







Our calculation of net interest spread may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies who may use a different calculation.











(4)







Economic return on book value is based on the periodic change in GAAP book value per common share plus dividends declared per common share, if any, during the period.











(5)







Economic return on adjusted book value is based on the periodic change in adjusted book value per common share, a non-GAAP financial measure, plus dividends declared per common share, if any, during the period.























Key Developments:









Fourth Quarter 2024









Purchased approximately $362.8 million of Agency RMBS with an average coupon of 5.55%.











Purchased approximately $362.8 million of Agency RMBS with an average coupon of 5.55%.



Purchased approximately $542.3 million of residential loans with an average gross coupon of 9.37%.











Purchased approximately $542.3 million of residential loans with an average gross coupon of 9.37%.



Completed a securitization of residential loans, resulting in approximately $292.9 million in net proceeds to us after deducting expenses associated with the transaction. We utilized a portion of the net proceeds to repay approximately $271.6 million on outstanding repurchase agreements related to residential loans.













Full Year 2024 Investing Activities









Purchased approximately $2.2 billion of investment securities, including $1.5 billion of Agency RMBS with an average coupon of 5.69%.











Purchased approximately $2.2 billion of investment securities, including $1.5 billion of Agency RMBS with an average coupon of 5.69%.



Purchased approximately $1.9 billion of residential loans with an average gross coupon of 9.93%.











Purchased approximately $1.9 billion of residential loans with an average gross coupon of 9.93%.



Sold three multi-family apartment communities held by joint venture equity investments which generated a net gain attributable to the Company's common stockholders of approximately $12.3 million.











Sold three multi-family apartment communities held by joint venture equity investments which generated a net gain attributable to the Company's common stockholders of approximately $12.3 million.



Sold or distributed equity interests in joint venture equity investments that owned ten multi-family apartment communities which generated a gain on de-consolidation attributable to the Company's common stockholders of approximately $5.7 million.













Full Year 2024 Financing Activities









Completed five securitizations of residential loans and a re-securitization of our investment in certain subordinated securities issued by Consolidated SLST, resulting in approximately $1.3 billion in net proceeds to us after deducting expenses associated with the transactions. We utilized a portion of the net proceeds to repay approximately $865.4 million on outstanding repurchase agreements related to residential loans and investment securities. We also redeemed two residential loan securitizations with an outstanding balance of approximately $193.3 million at the time of redemption.











Completed five securitizations of residential loans and a re-securitization of our investment in certain subordinated securities issued by Consolidated SLST, resulting in approximately $1.3 billion in net proceeds to us after deducting expenses associated with the transactions. We utilized a portion of the net proceeds to repay approximately $865.4 million on outstanding repurchase agreements related to residential loans and investment securities. We also redeemed two residential loan securitizations with an outstanding balance of approximately $193.3 million at the time of redemption.



Completed the issuance of $60.0 million of 9.125% Senior Notes due 2029 in an underwritten public offering at par, resulting in approximately $57.5 million in net proceeds to us after deducting the underwriters' discount and commissions and offering expenses.











Completed the issuance of $60.0 million of 9.125% Senior Notes due 2029 in an underwritten public offering at par, resulting in approximately $57.5 million in net proceeds to us after deducting the underwriters' discount and commissions and offering expenses.



Repurchased 587,347 shares of common stock for approximately $3.5 million at an accretive average repurchase price of $5.95 per common share.













Subsequent Developments









On January 14, 2025, we completed the issuance of $82.5 million in aggregate principal amount of our 9.125% Senior Notes due 2030 in an underwritten public offering. The total net proceeds to us from the offering of the notes, after deducting the underwriters' discount and commissions and offering expenses, were approximately $79.3 million.











On January 14, 2025, we completed the issuance of $82.5 million in aggregate principal amount of our 9.125% Senior Notes due 2030 in an underwritten public offering. The total net proceeds to us from the offering of the notes, after deducting the underwriters' discount and commissions and offering expenses, were approximately $79.3 million.



In February 2025, we completed a new securitization of residential loans resulting in approximately $74.2 million of net proceeds to us after deducting expenses associated with the transaction and redeemed a residential loan securitization with an outstanding balance of approximately $54.4 million at the time of redemption.











In February 2025, we completed a new securitization of residential loans resulting in approximately $74.2 million of net proceeds to us after deducting expenses associated with the transaction and redeemed a residential loan securitization with an outstanding balance of approximately $54.4 million at the time of redemption.



On February 19, 2025, we announced that our Board of Directors approved extensions of our common stock repurchase program, under which $189.7 million of the approved amount remained available for repurchase, and our preferred stock repurchase program, under which $97.6 million of the approved amount remained available for repurchase. The expiration dates of both stock repurchase programs were extended from March 31, 2025 to March 31, 2026.













Management Overview







Jason Serrano, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "During 2024, the Company’s approach to earnings growth focused on strategically deploying excess liquidity to expand the balance sheet, with a goal of enhancing recurring income. Accordingly, the Company’s portfolio grew by $2.2 billion, or 44%, driven primarily by acquisitions in liquid agency bond markets and higher-spread bridge loan markets. As a result, adjusted interest income rose 11% for the fourth quarter, contributing to year-over-year growth in adjusted interest income of 60%. The significant portfolio restructuring that began in 2022 and continued through this past year has provided us with an exciting opportunity to optimize returns and produce durable earnings in the years ahead."







Capital Allocation







The following table sets forth, by investment category, our allocated capital at December 31, 2024 (dollar amounts in thousands):















Single-Family







(1)















Multi-









Family













Corporate/





Other













Total











Residential loans





$





3,841,738













$





—













$





—













$





3,841,738













Consolidated SLST CDOs









(811,591





)













—

















—

















(811,591





)









Investment securities available for sale









3,206,499

















—

















622,045

















3,828,544













Multi-family loans









—

















86,192

















—

















86,192













Equity investments









—

















74,774

















38,718

















113,492













Equity investments in consolidated multi-family properties



(2)











—

















151,210

















—

















151,210













Equity investments in disposal group held for sale



(3)











—

















19,504

















—

















19,504













Single-family rental properties









142,246

















—

















—

















142,246













Mortgage servicing rights









21,003

















—

















—

















21,003













Total investment portfolio carrying value









6,399,895

















331,680

















660,763

















7,392,338













Liabilities:





































Repurchase agreements









(3,377,161





)













—

















(635,064





)













(4,012,225





)









Collateralized debt obligations





































Residential loan securitization CDOs









(2,096,096





)













—

















—

















(2,096,096





)









Non-Agency RMBS re-securitization









(70,757





)













—

















—

















(70,757





)









Senior unsecured notes









—

















—

















(159,196





)













(159,196





)









Subordinated debentures









—

















—

















(45,000





)













(45,000





)









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(4)











115,926

















—

















208,948

















324,874













Cumulative adjustment of redeemable non-controlling interest to estimated redemption value









—

















(40,675





)













—

















(40,675





)









Other









138,012

















(1,864





)













(34,691





)













101,457













Net Company capital allocated





$





1,109,819













$





289,141













$





(4,240





)









$





1,394,720

















































Company Recourse Leverage Ratio



(5)































3.0x









Portfolio Recourse Leverage Ratio



(6)































2.9x































(1)







The Company, through its ownership of certain securities, has determined it is the primary beneficiary of Consolidated SLST and has consolidated the assets and liabilities of Consolidated SLST in the Company’s consolidated financial statements. Consolidated SLST is primarily presented on our consolidated balance sheets as residential loans, at fair value and collateralized debt obligations, at fair value. Our investment in Consolidated SLST as of December 31, 2024 was limited to the RMBS comprised of first loss subordinated securities and certain IOs issued by the respective securitizations with an aggregate net carrying value of $148.5 million.











(2)







Represents the Company's equity investments in consolidated multi-family properties that are not in disposal group held for sale. See "Reconciliation of Financial Information" section below for a reconciliation of equity investments in consolidated multi-family properties and disposal group held for sale to the Company's consolidated financial statements.











(3)







Represents the Company's equity investments in consolidated multi-family properties that are held for sale in disposal group. See "Reconciliation of Financial Information" section below for a reconciliation of equity investments in consolidated multi-family properties and disposal group held for sale to the Company's consolidated financial statements.











(4)







Excludes cash in the amount of $6.6 million held in the Company's equity investments in consolidated multi-family properties and equity investments in consolidated multi-family properties in disposal group held for sale. Restricted cash of $161.6 million is included in the Company's accompanying consolidated balance sheets in other assets.











(5)







Represents the Company's total outstanding recourse repurchase agreement financing, subordinated debentures and senior unsecured notes divided by the Company’s total stockholders’ equity. Does not include non-recourse repurchase agreement financing amounting to $11.0 million, Consolidated SLST CDOs amounting to $811.6 million, residential loan securitization CDOs amounting to $2.1 billion, non-Agency RMBS re-securitization CDOs amounting to $70.8 million and mortgages payable on real estate, including mortgages payable on real estate of disposal group held for sale, totaling $460.0 million as they are non-recourse debt.











(6)







Represents the Company's outstanding recourse repurchase agreement financing divided by the Company’s total stockholders’ equity.





















The following table sets forth certain information about our interest earning assets by category and their related adjusted interest income, adjusted interest expense, adjusted net interest income (loss), yield on average interest earning assets, average financing cost and net interest spread for the three months ended December 31, 2024 (dollar amounts in thousands):



















Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

































Single-Family







(8)















Multi-









Family













Corporate/Other













Total











Adjusted Interest Income



(1) (2)







$





103,515













$





2,683













$





5,492













$





111,690













Adjusted Interest Expense



(1)











(69,290





)













—

















(9,849





)













(79,139





)









Adjusted Net Interest Income (Loss)



(1)







$





34,225













$





2,683













$





(4,357





)









$





32,551

















































Average Interest Earning Assets



(3)







$





6,193,037













$





88,647













$





513,508













$





6,795,192













Average Interest Bearing Liabilities



(4)







$





5,274,186













$





—













$





782,921













$





6,057,107

















































Yield on Average Interest Earning Assets



(1) (5)











6.69





%













12.11





%













4.28





%













6.57





%









Average Financing Cost



(1)





(6)







(5.23





)%













—













(5.00





)%









(5.20





)%









Net Interest Spread



(1) (7)











1.46





%













12.11





%









(0.72





)%













1.37





%































(1)







Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measure is included below in "Reconciliation of Financial Information."











(2)







Includes interest income earned on cash accounts held by the Company.











(3)







Average Interest Earning Assets for the period include residential loans, multi-family loans and investment securities and exclude all Consolidated SLST assets other than those securities owned by the Company. Average Interest Earning Assets is calculated based on the daily average amortized cost for the period.











(4)







Average Interest Bearing Liabilities for the period include repurchase agreements, residential loan securitization and non-Agency RMBS re-securitization CDOs, senior unsecured notes and subordinated debentures and exclude Consolidated SLST CDOs and mortgages payable on real estate as the Company does not directly incur interest expense on these liabilities that are consolidated for GAAP purposes. Average Interest Bearing Liabilities is calculated based on the daily average outstanding balance for the period.











(5)







Yield on Average Interest Earning Assets is calculated by dividing our annualized adjusted interest income relating to our portfolio of interest earning assets by our Average Interest Earning Assets for the period.











(6)







Average Financing Cost is calculated by dividing our annualized adjusted interest expense by our Average Interest Bearing Liabilities.











(7)







Net Interest Spread is the difference between our Yield on Average Interest Earning Assets and our Average Financing Cost.











(8)







The Company has determined it is the primary beneficiary of Consolidated SLST and has consolidated Consolidated SLST into the Company's consolidated financial statements. Our GAAP interest income includes interest income recognized on the underlying seasoned re-performing and non-performing residential loans held in Consolidated SLST. Our GAAP interest expense includes interest expense recognized on the Consolidated SLST CDOs that permanently finance the residential loans in Consolidated SLST and are not owned by the Company. We calculate adjusted interest income by reducing our GAAP interest income by the interest expense recognized on the Consolidated SLST CDOs and adjusted interest expense by excluding, among other things, the interest expense recognized on the Consolidated SLST CDOs, thus only including the interest income earned by the SLST securities that are actually owned by the Company in adjusted net interest income (loss).























Conference Call







On Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time, New York Mortgage Trust's executive management is scheduled to host a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024. To access the conference call, please pre-register using this



link



. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details. A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed, on a listen-only basis, at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at



http://www.nymtrust.com



or using this



link



. Please allow extra time, prior to the call, to visit the site and download the necessary software to listen to the Internet broadcast. A webcast replay link of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website approximately two hours after the call and will be available for 12 months.





In connection with the release of these financial results, the Company will also post a supplemental financial presentation that will accompany the conference call on its website at



http://www.nymtrust.com



under the "Investors — Events and Presentations" section. Full year 2024 financial and operating data can be viewed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which is expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about February 21, 2025. A copy of the Form 10-K will be posted at the Company’s website as soon as reasonably practicable following its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







About New York Mortgage Trust







New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) for federal income tax purposes. NYMT is an internally-managed REIT in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing primarily mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. For a list of defined terms used from time to time in this press release, see “Defined Terms” below.







Defined Terms







The following defines certain of the commonly used terms that may appear in this press release: “RMBS” refers to residential mortgage-backed securities backed by adjustable-rate, hybrid adjustable-rate, or fixed-rate residential loans; “Agency RMBS” refers to RMBS representing interests in or obligations backed by pools of residential loans guaranteed by a government sponsored enterprise (“GSE”), such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”) or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“Freddie Mac”), or an agency of the U.S. government, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (“Ginnie Mae”); “ABS” refers to debt and/or equity tranches of securitizations backed by various asset classes including, but not limited to, automobiles, aircraft, credit cards, equipment, franchises, recreational vehicles and student loans; “non-Agency RMBS” refers to RMBS that are not guaranteed by any agency of the U.S. Government or any GSE; “IOs” refers collectively to interest only and inverse interest only mortgage-backed securities that represent the right to the interest component of the cash flow from a pool of mortgage loans; “POs” refers to mortgage-backed securities that represent the right to the principal component of the cash flow from a pool of mortgage loans; “CMBS” refers to commercial mortgage-backed securities comprised of commercial mortgage pass-through securities issued by a GSE, as well as PO, IO or mezzanine securities that represent the right to a specific component of the cash flow from a pool of commercial mortgage loans; “multi-family CMBS” refers to CMBS backed by commercial mortgage loans on multi-family properties; “CDO” refers to collateralized debt obligation and includes debt that permanently finances the residential loans held in Consolidated SLST, the Company's residential loans held in securitization trusts and a non-Agency RMBS re-securitization that we consolidate or consolidated in our financial statements in accordance with GAAP; “Consolidated SLST” refers to Freddie Mac-sponsored residential loan securitizations, comprised of seasoned re-performing and non-performing residential loans, of which we own the first loss subordinated securities and certain IOs, that we consolidate in our financial statements in accordance with GAAP; “Consolidated VIEs” refers to variable interest entities ("VIE") where the Company is the primary beneficiary, as it has both the power to direct the activities that most significantly impact the economic performance of the VIE and a right to receive benefits or absorb losses of the entity that could be potentially significant to the VIE and that we consolidate in our financial statements in accordance with GAAP; “Consolidated Real Estate VIEs” refers to Consolidated VIEs that own multi-family properties; “business purpose loans” refers to (i) short-term loans that are collateralized by residential properties and are made to investors who intend to rehabilitate and sell the residential property for a profit or (ii) loans that finance (or refinance) non-owner occupied residential properties that are rented to one or more tenants; “Mezzanine Lending” refers, collectively, to preferred equity and mezzanine loan investments in multi-family properties; “Multi-Family” portfolio includes multi-family CMBS, Mezzanine Lending and certain equity investments in multi-family assets, including joint venture equity investments; “Single-Family” portfolio includes residential loans, Agency RMBS, non-Agency RMBS and single-family rental properties; and “Other” portfolio includes other investment securities and an equity investment in an entity that originates residential loans.









Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements









When used in this press release, in future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or in other written or oral communications, statements which are not historical in nature, including those containing words such as “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “continue,” “intend,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “may” or similar expressions, are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions.





Forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company at the time of such statements and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Actual results and outcomes could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: changes in the Company’s business and investment strategy; inflation and changes in interest rates and the fair market value of the Company’s assets, including negative changes resulting in margin calls relating to the financing of the Company’s assets; changes in credit spreads; changes in the long-term credit ratings of the U.S., Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae; general volatility of the markets in which the Company invests; changes in prepayment rates on the loans the Company owns or that underlie the Company’s investment securities; increased rates of default, delinquency or vacancy and/or decreased recovery rates on or at the Company’s assets; the Company’s ability to identify and acquire targeted assets, including assets in its investment pipeline; the Company's ability to dispose of assets from time to time on terms favorable to it; changes in relationships with the Company’s financing counterparties and the Company’s ability to borrow to finance its assets and the terms thereof; changes in the Company's relationships with and/or the performance of its operating partners; the Company’s ability to predict and control costs; changes in laws, regulations or policies affecting the Company’s business; the Company’s ability to make distributions to its stockholders in the future; the Company’s ability to maintain its qualification as a REIT for federal tax purposes; the Company’s ability to maintain its exemption from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; impairments in the value of the collateral underlying the Company's investments; the Company's ability to manage or hedge credit risk, interest rate risk, and other financial and operational risks; the Company's exposure to liquidity risk, risks associated with the use of leverage, and market risks; and risks associated with investing in real estate assets, including changes in business conditions and the general economy, the availability of investment opportunities and the conditions in markets for residential loans, mortgage-backed securities, structured multi-family investments and other assets in which the Company invests.





These and other risks, uncertainties and factors, including the risk factors and other information described in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC pursuant to the Exchange Act, could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements the Company makes. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time and it is not possible to predict those events or how they may affect the Company. Except as required by law, the Company is not obligated to, and does not intend to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







For Further Information







CONTACT: AT THE COMPANY





Phone: 212-792-0107





Email: InvestorRelations@nymtrust.com





FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW



















NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share data)

















December 31,





2024













December 31,





2023















(unaudited)



















ASSETS























Residential loans, at fair value





$





3,841,738













$





3,084,303













Investment securities available for sale, at fair value









3,828,544

















2,013,817













Multi-family loans, at fair value









86,192

















95,792













Equity investments, at fair value









113,492

















147,116













Cash and cash equivalents









167,422

















187,107













Real estate, net









623,407

















1,131,819













Assets of disposal group held for sale









118,613

















426,017













Other assets









437,874

















315,357















Total Assets







(1)









$





9,217,282













$





7,401,328















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

























Liabilities:























Repurchase agreements





$





4,012,225













$





2,471,113













Collateralized debt obligations ($2,135,680 at fair value and $842,764 at amortized cost, net as of December 31, 2024 and $593,737 at fair value and $1,276,780 at amortized cost, net as of December 31, 2023)









2,978,444

















1,870,517













Senior unsecured notes ($60,310 at fair value and $98,886 at amortized cost, net as of December 31, 2024 and $98,111 at amortized cost, net as of December 31, 2023)









159,196

















98,111













Subordinated debentures









45,000

















45,000













Mortgages payable on real estate, net









366,606

















784,421













Liabilities of disposal group held for sale









97,065

















386,024













Other liabilities









147,612

















118,016















Total liabilities







(1)













7,806,148

















5,773,202



































Commitments and Contingencies













































Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest in Consolidated Variable Interest Entities











12,359

















28,061



































Stockholders' Equity:























Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, 31,500,000 shares authorized, 22,164,414 shares issued and outstanding ($554,110 aggregate liquidation preference)









535,445

















535,445













Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 90,574,996 and 90,675,403 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively









906

















907













Additional paid-in capital









2,289,044

















2,297,081













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









—

















(4





)









Accumulated deficit









(1,430,675





)













(1,253,817





)











Company's stockholders' equity











1,394,720

















1,579,612













Non-controlling interests









4,055

















20,453















Total equity











1,398,775

















1,600,065















Total Liabilities and Equity







$





9,217,282













$





7,401,328



































(1)







Our consolidated balance sheets include assets and liabilities of consolidated variable interest entities ("VIEs") as the Company is the primary beneficiary of these VIEs. As of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, assets of consolidated VIEs totaled $3,988,584 and $3,816,777, respectively, and the liabilities of consolidated VIEs totaled $3,477,211 and $3,076,818, respectively.



































NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)





(unaudited)

















For the Three Months Ended









December 31,













For the Years Ended





December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















NET INTEREST INCOME:





































Interest income





$





118,253













$





78,789













$





401,280













$





258,660













Interest expense









91,542

















61,989

















317,425

















192,134













Total net interest income









26,711

















16,800

















83,855

















66,526

















































NET LOSS FROM REAL ESTATE:





































Rental income









22,135

















33,630

















112,488

















141,057













Other real estate income









4,058

















9,231

















20,151

















30,717













Total income from real estate









26,193

















42,861

















132,639

















171,774













Interest expense, mortgages payable on real estate









10,235

















22,063

















60,232

















90,221













Depreciation and amortization









6,879

















6,249

















39,822

















24,620













Other real estate expenses









14,950

















21,356

















75,426

















88,235













Total expenses related to real estate









32,064

















49,668

















175,480

















203,076













Total net loss from real estate









(5,871





)













(6,807





)













(42,841





)













(31,302





)













































OTHER (LOSS) INCOME:





































Realized losses, net









(9,947





)













(24,839





)













(29,351





)













(27,059





)









Unrealized (losses) gains, net









(131,576





)













152,934

















(90,530





)













97,196













Gains (losses) on derivative instruments, net









91,954

















(64,582





)













95,996

















(26,378





)









Income from equity investments









5,985

















8,562

















16,011

















17,785













Impairment of real estate









(733





)













(18,252





)













(48,875





)













(89,548





)









Loss on reclassification of disposal group









—

















(16,163





)













(14,636





)













(16,163





)









Other income









12,607

















3,025

















29,149

















4,736













Total other (loss) income









(31,710





)













40,685

















(42,236





)













(39,431





)













































GENERAL, ADMINISTRATIVE AND OPERATING EXPENSES:





































General and administrative expenses









12,030

















11,741

















48,672

















49,565













Portfolio operating expenses









7,016

















6,072

















30,688

















23,952













Debt issuance costs









1,883

















—

















12,335

















—













Total general, administrative and operating expenses









20,929

















17,813

















91,695

















73,517

















































(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES









(31,799





)













32,865

















(92,917





)













(77,724





)









Income tax (benefit) expense









(1,520





)













134

















1,036

















75

















































NET (LOSS) INCOME









(30,279





)













32,731

















(93,953





)













(77,799





)









Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests









(1,110





)













9,177

















31,924

















29,134













NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMPANY









(31,389





)













41,908

















(62,029





)













(48,665





)









Preferred stock dividends









(10,439





)













(10,443





)













(41,756





)













(41,837





)









Gain on repurchase of preferred stock









—

















—

















—

















467













NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMPANY'S COMMON STOCKHOLDERS





$





(41,828





)









$





31,465













$





(103,785





)









$





(90,035





)













































Basic (loss) earnings per common share





$





(0.46





)









$





0.35













$





(1.14





)









$





(0.99





)









Diluted (loss) earnings per common share





$





(0.46





)









$





0.35













$





(1.14





)









$





(0.99





)









Weighted average shares outstanding-basic









90,579

















90,683

















90,815

















91,042













Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted









90,579

















91,189

















90,815

















91,042











































































































NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY (LOSS) EARNINGS









(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)









(unaudited)

















For the Three Months Ended

















December





31, 2024













September





30, 2024













June 30,





2024













March 31,





2024













December





31, 2023











Interest income





$





118,253













$





108,361













$





90,775













$





83,892













$





78,789













Interest expense









91,542

















88,124

















71,731

















66,029

















61,989













Total net interest income









26,711

















20,237

















19,044

















17,863

















16,800













Total net loss from real estate









(5,871





)













(7,495





)













(13,106





)













(16,369





)













(6,807





)









Total other (loss) income









(31,710





)













52,875

















(6,080





)













(57,323





)













40,685













Total general, administrative and operating expenses









20,929

















22,826

















23,599

















24,341

















17,813













(Loss) income from operations before income taxes









(31,799





)













42,791

















(23,741





)













(80,170





)













32,865













Income tax (benefit) expense









(1,520





)













2,325

















342

















(111





)













134













Net (loss) income









(30,279





)













40,466

















(24,083





)













(80,059





)













32,731













Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests









(1,110





)













2,383

















8,494

















22,158

















9,177













Net (loss) income attributable to Company









(31,389





)













42,849

















(15,589





)













(57,901





)













41,908













Preferred stock dividends









(10,439





)













(10,439





)













(10,439





)













(10,439





)













(10,443





)









Net (loss) income attributable to Company's common stockholders









(41,828





)













32,410

















(26,028





)













(68,340





)













31,465













Basic (loss) earnings per common share





$





(0.46





)









$





0.36













$





(0.29





)









$





(0.75





)









$





0.35













Diluted (loss) earnings per common share





$





(0.46





)









$





0.36













$





(0.29





)









$





(0.75





)









$





0.35













Weighted average shares outstanding - basic









90,579

















90,582

















90,989

















91,117

















90,683













Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted









90,579

















90,586

















90,989

















91,117

















91,189

























































Yield on average interest earning assets



(1)











6.57





%













6.69





%













6.46





%













6.38





%













6.21





%









Net interest spread



(1)











1.37





%













1.32





%













1.33





%













1.31





%













1.02





%









Undepreciated (loss) earnings



(1)







$





(39,800





)









$





34,941













$





(22,330





)









$





(62,014





)









$





33,697













Undepreciated (loss) earnings per common share



(1)







$





(0.44





)









$





0.39













$





(0.25





)









$





(0.68





)









$





0.37













Book value per common share





$





9.28













$





9.83













$





9.69













$





10.21













$





11.31













Adjusted book value per common share



(1)







$





10.35













$





10.87













$





11.02













$





11.51













$





12.66

























































Dividends declared per common share





$





0.20













$





0.20













$





0.20













$





0.20













$





0.20













Dividends declared per preferred share on Series D Preferred Stock





$





0.50













$





0.50













$





0.50













$





0.50













$





0.50













Dividends declared per preferred share on Series E Preferred Stock





$





0.49













$





0.49













$





0.49













$





0.49













$





0.49













Dividends declared per preferred share on Series F Preferred Stock





$





0.43













$





0.43













$





0.43













$





0.43













$





0.43













Dividends declared per preferred share on Series G Preferred Stock





$





0.44













$





0.44













$





0.44













$





0.44













$





0.44















































































































(1)







Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measure is included below in "Reconciliation of Financial Information."























Reconciliation of Financial Information









Non-GAAP Financial Measures







In addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted interest income, adjusted interest expense, adjusted net interest income (loss), yield on average interest earning assets, average financing cost, net interest spread, undepreciated (loss) earnings and adjusted book value per common share. Our management team believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered with our GAAP financial statements, provide supplemental information useful for investors as it enables them to evaluate our current performance and trends using the metrics that management uses to operate our business. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies, who may use different calculations. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our GAAP financial results and the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP should be carefully evaluated.







Adjusted





Net Interest Income (Loss) and Net Interest Spread







Financial results for the Company during a given period include the net interest income earned on our investment portfolio of residential loans, investment securities and preferred equity investments and mezzanine loans, where the risks and payment characteristics are equivalent to and accounted for as loans (collectively, our “interest earning assets”). Adjusted net interest income (loss) and net interest spread (both supplemental non-GAAP financial measures) are impacted by factors such as our cost of financing, including our hedging costs, and the interest rate that our investments bear. Furthermore, the amount of premium or discount paid on purchased investments and the prepayment rates on investments will impact adjusted net interest income (loss) as such factors will be amortized over the expected term of such investments.





We provide the following non-GAAP financial measures, in total and by investment category, for the respective periods:







adjusted interest income – calculated as our GAAP interest income reduced by the interest expense recognized on Consolidated SLST CDOs,



adjusted interest income – calculated as our GAAP interest income reduced by the interest expense recognized on Consolidated SLST CDOs,



adjusted interest expense – calculated as our GAAP interest expense reduced by the interest expense recognized on Consolidated SLST CDOs and adjusted to include the net interest component of interest rate swaps,



adjusted interest expense – calculated as our GAAP interest expense reduced by the interest expense recognized on Consolidated SLST CDOs and adjusted to include the net interest component of interest rate swaps,



adjusted net interest income (loss) – calculated by subtracting adjusted interest expense from adjusted interest income,



adjusted net interest income (loss) – calculated by subtracting adjusted interest expense from adjusted interest income,



yield on average interest earning assets – calculated as the quotient of our adjusted interest income and our average interest earning assets and excludes all Consolidated SLST assets other than those securities owned by the Company,



yield on average interest earning assets – calculated as the quotient of our adjusted interest income and our average interest earning assets and excludes all Consolidated SLST assets other than those securities owned by the Company,



average financing cost – calculated as the quotient of our adjusted interest expense and the average outstanding balance of our interest bearing liabilities, excluding Consolidated SLST CDOs and mortgages payable on real estate, and



average financing cost – calculated as the quotient of our adjusted interest expense and the average outstanding balance of our interest bearing liabilities, excluding Consolidated SLST CDOs and mortgages payable on real estate, and



net interest spread – calculated as the difference between our yield on average interest earning assets and our average financing cost.







These measures remove the impact of Consolidated SLST that we consolidate in accordance with GAAP and include the net interest component of interest rate swaps utilized to hedge the variable cash flows associated with our variable-rate borrowings, which is included in gains (losses) on derivative instruments, net in the Company's consolidated statements of operations. With respect to Consolidated SLST, we only include the interest income earned by the Consolidated SLST securities that are actually owned by the Company as the Company only receives income or absorbs losses related to the Consolidated SLST securities actually owned by the Company. We include the net interest component of interest rate swaps in these measures to more fully represent the cost of our financing strategy.





We provide the non-GAAP financial measures listed above because we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors and management with additional detail and enhance their understanding of our interest earning asset yields, in total and by investment category, relative to the cost of our financing and the underlying trends within our portfolio of interest earning assets. In addition to the foregoing, our management team uses these measures to assess, among other things, the performance of our interest earning assets in total and by asset, possible cash flows from our interest earning assets in total and by asset, our ability to finance or borrow against the asset and the terms of such financing and the composition of our portfolio of interest earning assets, including acquisition and disposition determinations.





A reconciliation of GAAP interest income to adjusted interest income, GAAP interest expense to adjusted interest expense and GAAP total net interest income (loss) to adjusted net interest income (loss) for the three months ended as of the dates indicated is presented below (dollar amounts in thousands):















December 31, 2024

















Single-Family













Multi-Family













Corporate/Other













Total











GAAP interest income





$





110,078













$





2,683









$





5,492













$





118,253













GAAP interest expense









(80,096





)













—













(11,446





)













(91,542





)









GAAP total net interest income (loss)





$





29,982













$





2,683









$





(5,954





)









$





26,711

















































GAAP interest income





$





110,078













$





2,683









$





5,492













$





118,253













Adjusted for:





































Consolidated SLST CDO interest expense









(6,563





)













—













—

















(6,563





)









Adjusted interest income





$





103,515













$





2,683









$





5,492













$





111,690

















































GAAP interest expense





$





(80,096





)









$





—









$





(11,446





)









$





(91,542





)









Adjusted for:





































Consolidated SLST CDO interest expense









6,563

















—













—

















6,563













Net interest benefit of interest rate swaps









4,243

















—













1,597

















5,840













Adjusted interest expense





$





(69,290





)









$





—









$





(9,849





)









$





(79,139





)













































Adjusted net interest income (loss)



(1)







$





34,225













$





2,683









$





(4,357





)









$





32,551































September 30, 2024

















Single-Family













Multi-Family













Corporate/Other













Total











GAAP interest income





$





104,608













$





2,699









$





1,054













$





108,361













GAAP interest expense









(81,214





)













—













(6,910





)













(88,124





)









GAAP total net interest income (loss)





$





23,394













$





2,699









$





(5,856





)









$





20,237

















































GAAP interest income





$





104,608













$





2,699









$





1,054













$





108,361













Adjusted for:





































Consolidated SLST CDO interest expense









(7,375





)













—













—

















(7,375





)









Adjusted interest income





$





97,233













$





2,699









$





1,054













$





100,986

















































GAAP interest expense





$





(81,214





)









$





—









$





(6,910





)









$





(88,124





)









Adjusted for:





































Consolidated SLST CDO interest expense









7,375

















—













—

















7,375













Net interest benefit of interest rate swaps









7,542

















—













911

















8,453













Adjusted interest expense





$





(66,297





)









$





—









$





(5,999





)









$





(72,296





)













































Adjusted net interest income (loss)



(1)







$





30,936













$





2,699









$





(4,945





)









$





28,690































June 30, 2024

















Single-Family













Multi-Family













Corporate/Other













Total











GAAP interest income





$





88,067













$





2,708









$





—













$





90,775













GAAP interest expense









(67,434





)













—













(4,297





)













(71,731





)









GAAP total net interest income (loss)





$





20,633













$





2,708









$





(4,297





)









$





19,044

















































GAAP interest income





$





88,067













$





2,708









$





—













$





90,775













Adjusted for:





































Consolidated SLST CDO interest expense









(6,752





)













—













—

















(6,752





)









Adjusted interest income





$





81,315













$





2,708









$





—













$





84,023

















































GAAP interest expense





$





(67,434





)









$





—









$





(4,297





)









$





(71,731





)









Adjusted for:





































Consolidated SLST CDO interest expense









6,752

















—













—

















6,752













Net interest benefit of interest rate swaps









7,631

















—













659

















8,290













Adjusted interest expense





$





(53,051





)









$





—









$





(3,638





)









$





(56,689





)













































Adjusted net interest income (loss)



(1)







$





28,264













$





2,708









$





(3,638





)









$





27,334































March 31, 2024

















Single-Family













Multi-Family













Corporate/Other













Total











GAAP interest income





$





81,227













$





2,665









$





—













$





83,892













GAAP interest expense









(61,740





)













—













(4,289





)













(66,029





)









GAAP total net interest income (loss)





$





19,487













$





2,665









$





(4,289





)









$





17,863

















































GAAP interest income





$





81,227













$





2,665









$





—













$





83,892













Adjusted for:





































Consolidated SLST CDO interest expense









(5,801





)













—













—

















(5,801





)









Adjusted interest income





$





75,426













$





2,665









$





—













$





78,091

















































GAAP interest expense





$





(61,740





)









$





—









$





(4,289





)









$





(66,029





)









Adjusted for:





































Consolidated SLST CDO interest expense









5,801

















—













—

















5,801













Net interest benefit of interest rate swaps









7,177

















—













1,155

















8,332













Adjusted interest expense





$





(48,762





)









$





—









$





(3,134





)









$





(51,896





)













































Adjusted net interest income (loss)



(1)







$





26,664













$





2,665









$





(3,134





)









$





26,195































December 31, 2023

















Single-Family













Multi-Family













Corporate/Other













Total











GAAP interest income





$





76,119













$





2,670









$





—













$





78,789













GAAP interest expense









(57,489





)













—













(4,500





)













(61,989





)









GAAP total net interest income (loss)





$





18,630













$





2,670









$





(4,500





)









$





16,800

















































GAAP interest income





$





76,119













$





2,670









$





—













$





78,789













Adjusted for:





































Consolidated SLST CDO interest expense









(6,268





)













—













—

















(6,268





)









Adjusted interest income





$





69,851













$





2,670









$





—













$





72,521

















































GAAP interest expense





$





(57,489





)









$





—









$





(4,500





)









$





(61,989





)









Adjusted for:





































Consolidated SLST CDO interest expense









6,268

















—













—

















6,268













Net interest benefit of interest rate swaps









5,703

















—













988

















6,691













Adjusted interest expense





$





(45,518





)









$





—









$





(3,512





)









$





(49,030





)













































Adjusted net interest income (loss)



(1)







$





24,333













$





2,670









$





(3,512





)









$





23,491



































(1)







Adjusted net interest income (loss) is calculated by subtracting adjusted interest expense from adjusted interest income.























Undepreciated (Loss) Earnings







Undepreciated (loss) earnings is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure defined as GAAP net (loss) income attributable to Company's common stockholders excluding the Company's share in depreciation expense and lease intangible amortization expense, if any, related to operating real estate, net for which an impairment has not been recognized. By excluding these non-cash adjustments from our operating results, we believe that the presentation of undepreciated (loss) earnings provides a consistent measure of our operating performance and useful information to investors to evaluate the effective net return on our portfolio. In addition, we believe that presenting undepreciated (loss) earnings enables our investors to measure, evaluate, and compare our operating performance to that of our peers.





A reconciliation of net (loss) income attributable to Company's common stockholders to undepreciated (loss) earnings for the respective periods ended is presented below (amounts in thousands, except per share data):















For the Three Months Ended

















December





31, 2024













September





30, 2024













June 30,





2024













March 31,





2024













December





31, 2023











Net (loss) income attributable to Company's common stockholders





$





(41,828





)









$





32,410









$





(26,028





)









$





(68,340





)









$





31,465









Add:













































Depreciation expense on operating real estate









2,028

















2,531













3,698

















6,326

















2,232









Undepreciated (loss) earnings





$





(39,800





)









$





34,941









$





(22,330





)









$





(62,014





)









$





33,697





















































Weighted average shares outstanding - basic









90,579

















90,582













90,989

















91,117

















90,683









Undepreciated (loss) earnings per common share





$





(0.44





)









$





0.39









$





(0.25





)









$





(0.68





)









$





0.37























































































Adjusted Book Value Per Common Share







Adjusted book value per common share is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure calculated by making the following adjustments to GAAP book value: (i) exclude the Company's share of cumulative depreciation and lease intangible amortization expenses related to real estate held at the end of the period for which an impairment has not been recognized, (ii) exclude the cumulative adjustment of redeemable non-controlling interests to estimated redemption value and (iii) adjust our amortized cost liabilities that finance our investment portfolio to fair value.





Our rental property portfolio includes fee simple interests in single-family rental homes and joint venture equity interests in multi-family properties owned by Consolidated Real Estate VIEs. By excluding our share of cumulative non-cash depreciation and amortization expenses related to real estate held at the end of the period for which an impairment has not been recognized, adjusted book value reflects the value, at their undepreciated basis, of our single-family rental properties and joint venture equity investments that the Company has determined to be recoverable at the end of the period.





Additionally, in connection with third party ownership of certain of the non-controlling interests in certain of the Consolidated Real Estate VIEs, we record redeemable non-controlling interests as mezzanine equity on our consolidated balance sheets. The holders of the redeemable non-controlling interests may elect to sell their ownership interests to us at fair value once a year, subject to annual minimum and maximum amount limitations, resulting in an adjustment of the redeemable non-controlling interests to fair value that is accounted for by us as an equity transaction in accordance with GAAP. A key component of the estimation of fair value of the redeemable non-controlling interests is the estimated fair value of the multi-family apartment properties held by the applicable Consolidated Real Estate VIEs. However, because the corresponding real estate assets are not reported at fair value and thus not adjusted to reflect unrealized gains or losses in our consolidated financial statements, the cumulative adjustment of the redeemable non-controlling interests to fair value directly affects our GAAP book value. By excluding the cumulative adjustment of redeemable non-controlling interests to estimated redemption value, adjusted book value more closely aligns the accounting treatment applied to these real estate assets and reflects our joint venture equity investment at its undepreciated basis.





The substantial majority of our remaining assets are financial or similar instruments that are carried at fair value in accordance with the fair value option in our consolidated financial statements. However, unlike our use of the fair value option for the assets in our investment portfolio, certain CDOs issued by our residential loan securitizations, certain senior unsecured notes and subordinated debentures that finance our investment portfolio assets are carried at amortized cost in our consolidated financial statements. By adjusting these financing instruments to fair value, adjusted book value reflects the Company's net equity in investments on a comparable fair value basis.









We believe that the presentation of adjusted book value per common share provides a useful measure for investors and us as it provides a consistent measure of our value, allows management to effectively consider our financial position and facilitates the comparison of our financial performance to that of our peers.





A reconciliation of GAAP book value to adjusted book value and calculation of adjusted book value per common share as of the dates indicated is presented below (amounts in thousands, except per share data):















December





31, 2024













September





30, 2024













June 30,





2024













March 31,





2024













December





31, 2023











Company's stockholders' equity





$





1,394,720













$





1,444,147













$





1,431,910













$





1,485,256













$





1,579,612













Preferred stock liquidation preference









(554,110





)













(554,110





)













(554,110





)













(554,110





)













(554,110





)









GAAP book value









840,610

















890,037

















877,800

















931,146

















1,025,502













Add:













































Cumulative depreciation expense on real estate



(1)











20,837

















19,180

















21,692

















24,451

















21,801













Cumulative amortization of lease intangibles related to real estate



(1)











4,620

















4,903

















11,078

















13,000

















14,897













Cumulative adjustment of redeemable non-controlling interest to estimated redemption value









40,675

















48,282

















44,053

















36,489

















30,062













Adjustment of amortized cost liabilities to fair value









30,619

















21,961

















43,475

















44,590

















55,271













Adjusted book value





$





937,361













$





984,363













$





998,098













$





1,049,676













$





1,147,533

























































Common shares outstanding









90,575

















90,579

















90,592

















91,231

















90,675













GAAP book value per common share



(2)







$





9.28













$





9.83













$





9.69













$





10.21













$





11.31













Adjusted book value per common share



(3)







$





10.35













$





10.87













$





11.02













$





11.51













$





12.66















































































































(1)







Represents cumulative adjustments for the Company's share of depreciation expense and amortization of lease intangibles related to real estate held as of the end of the period presented for which an impairment has not been recognized.











(2)







GAAP book value per common share is calculated using the GAAP book value and the common shares outstanding for the periods indicated.











(3)







Adjusted book value per common share is calculated using the adjusted book value and the common shares outstanding for the periods indicated.

























Equity Investments in Multi-Family Entities









We own joint venture equity investments in entities that own multi-family properties. We determined that these joint venture entities are VIEs and that we are the primary beneficiary of all but two of these VIEs, resulting in consolidation of the VIEs where we are the primary beneficiary, including their assets, liabilities, income and expenses, in our consolidated financial statements with non-controlling interests for the third-party ownership of the joint ventures' membership interests. With respect to the two additional joint venture equity investments for which we determined that we are not the primary beneficiary, we record our equity investments at fair value.





In September 2022, the Company announced a repositioning of its business through the opportunistic disposition over time of the Company's joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties and reallocation of its capital away from such assets to its targeted assets. Accordingly, as of December 31, 2024, the Company determined that certain joint venture equity investments meet the criteria to be classified as held for sale and the assets and liabilities of the respective Consolidated VIEs are reported in assets and liabilities of disposal group held for sale.





We also own a preferred equity investment in a VIE that owns a multi-family property and for which, as of December 31, 2024, the Company is the primary beneficiary, resulting in consolidation of the assets, liabilities, income and expenses of the VIE in our consolidated financial statements with a non-controlling interest for the third-party ownership of the VIE's membership interests.





A reconciliation of our net equity investments in consolidated multi-family properties and disposal group held for sale to our consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2024 is shown below (dollar amounts in thousands):









Cash and cash equivalents









$





4,151













Real estate, net













481,161













Assets of disposal group held for sale













118,613













Other assets













16,696













Total assets









$





620,621





























Mortgages payable on real estate, net









$





366,606













Liabilities of disposal group held for sale













97,065













Other liabilities













10,621













Total liabilities









$





474,292





























Redeemable non-controlling interest in Consolidated VIEs









$





12,359













Less: Cumulative adjustment of redeemable non-controlling interest to estimated redemption value













(40,675





)









Non-controlling interest in Consolidated VIEs













1,887













Non-controlling interest in disposal group held for sale













2,044













Net equity investment



(1)











$





170,714



































(1)







The Company's net equity investment as of December 31, 2024 consists of $151.2 million of net equity investments in consolidated multi-family properties and $19.5 million of net equity investments in disposal group held for sale.



















