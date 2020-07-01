New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) closed at $2.58 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.15% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.5%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 22.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 1.67%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.89%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NYMT as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect NYMT to post earnings of $0.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 62.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $31.50 million, up 22.62% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.59 per share and revenue of $147.40 million, which would represent changes of -348.44% and +15.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NYMT should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. NYMT is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.