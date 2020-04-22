New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) closed at $2.06 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.96% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.29% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.99%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.81%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 103.92% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 12.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 19.13% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NYMT as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, NYMT is projected to report earnings of $0.17 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 19.05%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $46.50 million, up 77.48% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $209.30 million. These totals would mark changes of +20.31% and +63.69%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NYMT. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.88% higher within the past month. NYMT currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note NYMT's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.71. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.05.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.