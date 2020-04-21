New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Stock Moves -1.49%: What You Should Know

New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) closed at $1.98 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.49% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.97% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 6.35% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 15.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 22.85% in that time.

NYMT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect NYMT to post earnings of $0.17 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 19.05%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $46.50 million, up 77.48% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $209.30 million, which would represent changes of +20.31% and +63.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NYMT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.88% higher within the past month. NYMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, NYMT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.62. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.83.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

