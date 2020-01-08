New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of New York Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: NYMT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.17, changing hands as low as $6.09 per share. New York Mortgage Trust Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NYMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NYMT's low point in its 52 week range is $5.88 per share, with $6.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.14.

