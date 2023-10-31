New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Price Target Increased by 7.39% to 12.67

The average one-year price target for New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) has been revised to 12.67 / share. This is an increase of 7.39% from the prior estimate of 11.79 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.35 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 62.79% from the latest reported closing price of 7.78 / share.

New York Mortgage Trust Declares $0.30 Dividend

On September 11, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 21, 2023 received the payment on October 26, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $7.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 15.42%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 12.49%, the lowest has been 6.99%, and the highest has been 42.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.44 (n=226).

The current dividend yield is 0.85 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.69. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 377 funds or institutions reporting positions in New York Mortgage Trust. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NYMT is 0.09%, a decrease of 10.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.35% to 56,552K shares. The put/call ratio of NYMT is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,393K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,973K shares, representing a decrease of 9.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYMT by 11.57% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 3,694K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,710K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYMT by 9.34% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,008K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,872K shares, representing a decrease of 294.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYMT by 9.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,849K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,821K shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYMT by 7.19% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,091K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,021K shares, representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYMT by 5.00% over the last quarter.

New York Mortgage Trust Background Information

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. NYMT is an internally managed REIT in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing primarily mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets.

