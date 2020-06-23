New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) closed at $2.61 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.36% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.43% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.75%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NYMT as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, NYMT is projected to report earnings of $0.03 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 62.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $31.50 million, up 22.62% from the year-ago period.

NYMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.59 per share and revenue of $147.40 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -348.44% and +15.28%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NYMT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1191.89% lower within the past month. NYMT currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 138, putting it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.