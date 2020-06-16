New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) closed the most recent trading day at $2.84, moving +1.79% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.9% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.75%.

NYMT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect NYMT to post earnings of $0.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 62.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $31.50 million, up 22.62% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.59 per share and revenue of $147.40 million. These totals would mark changes of -348.44% and +15.28%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NYMT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1191.89% lower. NYMT currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NYMT in the coming trading sessions

