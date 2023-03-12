New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Declares $0.40 Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust said on March 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 17, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 20, 2023 will receive the payment on April 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 18.12%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 12.12%, the lowest has been 6.99%, and the highest has been 42.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.15 (n=227).

The current dividend yield is 1.91 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.96. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.50%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.72% Downside

As of March 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for New York Mortgage Trust is $3.47. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 60.72% from its latest reported closing price of $8.83.

The projected annual revenue for New York Mortgage Trust is $103MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 445 funds or institutions reporting positions in New York Mortgage Trust. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NYMT is 0.09%, a decrease of 4.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.62% to 226,959K shares. The put/call ratio of NYMT is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 27,499K shares representing 7.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,672K shares, representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYMT by 1.09% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 14,598K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,345K shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYMT by 7.34% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 11,872K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,637K shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYMT by 3.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,944K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,627K shares, representing a decrease of 6.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYMT by 4.91% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 8,612K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,414K shares, representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYMT by 1.41% over the last quarter.

New York Mortgage Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. NYMT is an internally managed REIT in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing primarily mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets.

