New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. Scheduled to Report Q1 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

New York Mortgage Trust will report Q1 2025 results on April 30, 2025, followed by a May 1 conference call.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: NYMT) will report its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on April 30, 2025, after market closure. The company's executive management will conduct a conference call and audio webcast on May 1, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested participants must pre-register to obtain dial-in details, and a live listen-only webcast will also be available on the company's investor relations website. A replay of the call will be accessible on the site approximately two hours after its conclusion for up to 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), focusing on mortgage-related residential assets.

Potential Positives

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is set to report its financial results for Q1 2025, indicating a commitment to transparency and communication with investors.

The scheduled conference call and audio webcast provide an opportunity for stakeholders to engage directly with executive management and gain insights into the company's performance.

The availability of a replay link for the conference call allows investors and interested parties to access the information at their convenience, enhancing transparency.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any financial forecasts or insights, which may lead to uncertainty among investors about the company's future performance.

The announcement of the upcoming financial results may indicate a strategic pause in communication, potentially raising concerns about transparency or confidence in current operations.

There is no significant new information or developments highlighted in the release, which may disappoint stakeholders seeking updates on business strategy or market position.

FAQ

When will New York Mortgage Trust report its financial results?

New York Mortgage Trust will report its financial results for Q1 2025 after market close on April 30, 2025.

What time is the conference call for financial results?

The conference call is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 1, 2025.

How can I access the conference call?

You can access the conference call by pre-registering through the provided link to receive the dial-in details.

Where can I find the webcast of the conference call?

The webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.nymtrust.com.

How long will the conference call replay be available?

The conference call replay will be available for 12 months after the live event.

$NYMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of $NYMT stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: NYMT) (the “Company”) is scheduled to report financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 after the close of market on April 30, 2025. New York Mortgage Trust's executive management will host a conference call and audio webcast at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on Thursday, May 1, 2025. To access the conference call, please pre-register using this



link



. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.





A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed, on a listen-only basis, at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at





www.nymtrust.com





or using this





link





. A webcast replay link of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website approximately two hours after the call and will be available for 12 months.







About New York Mortgage Trust







New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) for federal income tax purposes. NYMT is an internally managed REIT in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing primarily mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets.









CONTACT:





AT THE COMPANY













Investor Relations













Phone: 212-792-0107













Email:





InvestorRelations@nymtrust.com











