New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. to Report Q2 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on July 31, 2025

New York Mortgage Trust will report Q2 2025 results on July 30, followed by a conference call on July 31.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: NYMT) will announce its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on July 30, 2025, after market close. Following this, the company’s executive management will conduct a conference call and audio webcast on July 31, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested participants must pre-register to receive dial-in details, and a live audio stream will also be available on the company's investor relations website. A replay of the call will be accessible on the website approximately two hours later for up to 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust is a Maryland corporation that operates as a real estate investment trust, focusing on mortgage-related residential assets.

Potential Positives

New York Mortgage Trust is set to report financial results on July 30, 2025, which indicates the company is continuing to actively communicate its performance to investors.

The scheduled conference call and audio webcast provide an opportunity for transparency and direct engagement between management and investors.

Availability of a webcast replay for 12 months allows investors and stakeholders to review the call at their convenience, enhancing accessibility to information.

Potential Negatives

Timing of the financial results report may indicate potential concerns about the Company's performance, as the announcement is made just weeks before the release date.

The necessity for pre-registration to access the conference call may limit investor participation and engagement.

FAQ

When will New York Mortgage Trust report financial results?

New York Mortgage Trust will report financial results on July 30, 2025, after market close.

What time is the conference call scheduled?

The conference call will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 31, 2025.

How can I access the conference call?

You can access the conference call by pre-registering through the provided link to receive dial-in details.

Is there a webcast for the conference call?

Yes, a live audio webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

How long will the conference call replay be available?

The replay of the conference call will be available for 12 months after the live event.

$NYMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $NYMT stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NYMT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NYMT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

Jones Trading issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

$NYMT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NYMT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NYMT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.25.

Here are some recent targets:

Randy Binner from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $9.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Jason Weaver from Jones Trading set a target price of $7.5 on 05/02/2025

NEW YORK, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: NYMT) (the "Company") is scheduled to report financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 after the close of market on July 30, 2025. New York Mortgage Trust's executive management will host a conference call and audio webcast at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on Thursday, July 31, 2025.



link



. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.





A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed, on a listen-only basis, at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at





www.nymtrust.com





or using this



link



. A webcast replay link of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website approximately two hours after the call and will be available for 12 months.







About New York Mortgage Trust







New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) for federal income tax purposes. NYMT is an internally managed REIT in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing primarily mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets.









CONTACT:





AT THE COMPANY













Investor Relations













Phone: 212-792-0107













Email:



InvestorRelations@nymtrust.com









