New York Mortgage Trust Inc - FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser F (NYMTL) Price Target Increased by 11.49% to 26.07

The average one-year price target for New York Mortgage Trust Inc - FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser F (NASDAQ:NYMTL) has been revised to 26.07 / share. This is an increase of 11.49% from the prior estimate of 23.38 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.09 to a high of 34.81 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.87% from the latest reported closing price of 17.87 / share.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc - FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser F Declares $0.43 Dividend

On September 11, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share ($1.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 1, 2023 will receive the payment on October 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.43 per share.

At the current share price of $17.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.62%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in New York Mortgage Trust Inc - FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser F. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NYMTL is 0.01%, a decrease of 6.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.66% to 836K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 279K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 293K shares, representing a decrease of 4.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYMTL by 4.31% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 143K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 101K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 117K shares, representing a decrease of 14.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYMTL by 18.28% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 71K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing a decrease of 13.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYMTL by 14.96% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 71K shares. No change in the last quarter.

