New York Mortgage Trust Inc - FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser F (NYMTL) Declares $0.43 Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust Inc - FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser F said on June 6, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share ($1.72 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.43 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 1, 2023 will receive the payment on July 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $17.95 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.58%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.65% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for New York Mortgage Trust Inc - FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser F is 24.17. The forecasts range from a low of 18.34 to a high of $38.13. The average price target represents an increase of 34.65% from its latest reported closing price of 17.95.

The projected annual revenue for New York Mortgage Trust Inc - FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser F is 103MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.17.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 293K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 143K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 117K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares, representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYMTL by 4.05% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 80K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 64K shares. No change in the last quarter.

