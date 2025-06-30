New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. Announces $85 Million Senior Notes Offering Due 2030

New York Mortgage Trust announced an $85 million public offering of senior notes due 2030 to fund general corporate purposes.

Quiver AI Summary

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of $85 million in 9.875% senior notes due 2030, with a 30-day option for underwriters to purchase an additional $12.75 million. The offering is set to close on July 8, 2025, pending customary conditions, and the Company plans to list the notes on Nasdaq under the symbol "NYMTH." Proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including acquiring targeted assets. The notes will have a maturity date of October 1, 2030, and will pay quarterly interest starting October 1, 2025. The offering is made under the existing shelf registration statement with the SEC.

Potential Positives

Successful pricing of $85 million in senior notes indicates strong investor interest and confidence in the company's financial health.

The option for underwriters to purchase an additional $12.75 million in notes allows for potential upsizing of the offering, which can enhance financial flexibility.

Listing the notes on the Nasdaq under the symbol “NYMTH” may increase visibility and liquidity for investors, potentially attracting a broader investor base.

The intention to use proceeds for acquiring targeted assets and general corporate purposes demonstrates a strategic approach to growth and investment opportunities.

Potential Negatives

The offering of senior notes indicates the company may be seeking to leverage itself further, which could signal potential financial instability or increased risk to investors.

There is uncertainty in the completion of the offering as the press release states that no assurance can be given that it will be completed on the terms described.

The mention of forward-looking statements implies that the company is exposing itself to risks and uncertainties that could negatively impact future performance and investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the amount and terms of the new senior notes offering?

The new offering consists of $85 million in 9.875% senior notes due 2030.

When is the expected closing date for the offering?

The offering is expected to close on July 8, 2025, pending customary closing conditions.

How will the proceeds from the notes be used?

The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including acquiring targeted assets and working capital.

What are the interest payment dates for the senior notes?

The notes will pay interest quarterly on January 1, April 1, July 1, and October 1, starting October 1, 2025.

Who are the underwriters for this offering?

The underwriters include Morgan Stanley, Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Piper Sandler, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank, and Wells Fargo Securities.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NYMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $NYMT stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: NYMT) (the “Company”) announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of $85 million aggregate principal amount of its 9.875% senior notes due 2030 (the “Notes”). The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $12.75 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes to cover over-allotments. The offering is expected to close on July 8, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.





The Company has applied to list the Notes on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq”) under the symbol “NYMTH” and, if the application is approved, expects trading in the Notes on Nasdaq to begin within 30 days after the Notes are first issued.





The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, acquiring the Company’s targeted assets and various other types of mortgage-, residential housing- and credit-related assets that the Company may target from time to time and general working capital purposes.





The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of the Company and pay interest quarterly in cash on January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 of each year, commencing October 1, 2025. The Notes will mature on October 1, 2030, and may be redeemed, in whole or in part, at any time, or from time to time, at the Company’s option on or after October 1, 2027.





Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., Piper Sandler & Co., RBC Capital Markets, LLC, UBS Investment Bank and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC acted as joint book-running managers of the offering.





The offering was made pursuant to the Company’s existing shelf registration statement, which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 5, 2024. The offering of these securities was made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement, which will be filed with the SEC. Copies of the prospectus and prospectus supplement related to this offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting:





Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC





180 Varick St., 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014





Attn: Prospectus Department





Toll-Free: 1-800-584-6837





Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.





787 Seventh Avenue, 4th Floor





New York, New York 10019





Toll-Free: 1-800-966-1559





Piper Sandler & Co.





1251 Avenue of the Americas, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10020





Attn: Debt Capital Markets





Email: fsg-dcm@psc.com





RBC Capital Markets, LLC





Brookfield Place





200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor





New York, NY 10281





Email: rbcnyfixedincomeprospectus@rbccm.com





Toll-Free: 1-866-375-6829





UBS Investment Bank





1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10019





Attn: Prospectus Department





Toll-Free: 1-833-481-0269





Wells Fargo Securities, LLC





608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402





Attn: WFS Customer Service





Email: wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com





Toll-Free: 1-800-645-3751





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities, nor shall there be any sale of such Notes or any other securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.







About New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.







New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) for federal income tax purposes. NYMT is an internally managed REIT in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing primarily mortgage-related residential assets.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results may differ from the Company’s beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “seek,” “plan” and similar expressions or their negative forms, or by references to strategy, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of the Company’s future performance, taking into account information currently available to the Company. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Completion of the offering on the terms described and the application of the net proceeds of the offering are subject to numerous possible events, factors and conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company and not all of which are known to the Company. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, market conditions and those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the prospectus supplement relating to the offering and in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 under “Item 1A. Risk Factors” and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2025 under “Item 1A. Risk Factors.” Other risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected may be described from time to time in reports the Company files with the SEC, including reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible to predict those events or how they may affect the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.







For Further Information







AT THE COMPANY





Investor Relations





Phone: 212-792-0107





Email:



InvestorRelations@nymtrust.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.