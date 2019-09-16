New York Mortgage Trust About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (NYMT)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/18/19, New York Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: NYMT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.20, payable on 10/25/19. As a percentage of NYMT's recent stock price of $6.17, this dividend works out to approximately 3.24%, so look for shares of New York Mortgage Trust Inc to trade 3.24% lower — all else being equal — when NYMT shares open for trading on 9/18/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NYMT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 12.98% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NYMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NYMT's low point in its 52 week range is $5.58 per share, with $6.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.18.

In Monday trading, New York Mortgage Trust Inc shares are currently down about 0.2% on the day.

