New York Mortgage reports Q3 EPS 36c, consensus 4c

Reports Q3 revenue $$20.237M, consensus $21.46M…Jason Serrano, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “The Company reported sharply higher earnings per share of $0.36 in the third quarter. The improved earnings were the result of a portfolio rotation which began over a year ago. As part of the plan, we focused on acquisitions that can deliver high recurring interest income by rotating from under-performing, total return opportunities. Consequently, the Company reported Total Adjusted Net Interest Income of $29 million in the third quarter, up 39% year-over-year. Over the year, we maintained a deliberate approach to balance sheet growth by prioritizing investments containing fundamentally stable income and did not veer from our objective. Going forward, we intend to unlock the Company’s excess liquidity for continued portfolio growth to further enhance Company earnings, particularly without any corporate debt maturity until 2026. We believe a patient approach for earnings growth is prudent in this market environment to increase stockholder value.”

