New York Manufacturing Index Unexpectedly Turns Positive In September

(RTTNews) - New York manufacturing activity has seen a substantial turnaround in the month of September, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Friday.

The New York Fed said its general business conditions index surged to a positive 1.9 in September from a negative 19.0 in August, with a positive reading indicating growth in regional manufacturing activity. Economists had expected the index to climb to a negative 10.0.

Looking ahead, the New York Fed said firms continued to grow more optimistic about the six-month outlook, with the index for future business conditions climbing to 26.3 in September from 19.9 in August.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.