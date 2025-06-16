Markets
USD

New York Manufacturing Index Unexpectedly Slides Further Into Negative Territory

June 16, 2025 — 09:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - According to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday, New York manufacturing activity fell for a fourth consecutive month in June.

The New York Fed said its general business conditions index slid to a negative 16.0 in June from a negative 9.2 in May, with a negative reading indicating contraction. Economists had expected the index to climb to a negative 5.5.

The unexpected decrease by the headline index partly reflected a substantial downturn by new orders, as the new orders index plunged to a negative 14.2 in June from a positive 7.0 in May.

The report also showed a notable downturn by shipments, with the shipments index tumbling to a negative 7.2 in June from a positive 3.5 in May.

On the other hand, the New York Fed said the number of employees index jumped to a positive 4.7 in June from a negative 5.1 in May, returning to positive territory for the first time since January.

The report also said firms turned optimistic about the outlook, with the future general business conditions index turning positive for the first time since March.

The future general business conditions index surged to a positive 21.2 in June from a negative 2.0 in May.

The report also said the prices paid index slumped to 46.8 in June from 59.0 in May, while the prices received index rose to 26.6 in June from 22.9 in May.

On Friday, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve is scheduled to release its report on regional manufacturing activity in the month of June.

The Philly Fed's diffusion index for current general activity is expected to rise to a negative 1.0 in June from a negative 4.0 in May, although a negative reading would still indicate contraction.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.