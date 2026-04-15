New York Manufacturing Index Unexpectedly Indicates Growth In April

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Wednesday unexpectedly showed a moderate increase in New York manufacturing activity in the month of April.

The New York Fed said its general business conditions index surged to a positive 11.0 in April from a negative 0.2 in March, with a positive reading indicating growth. Economists had expected the index to dip to a negative 2.0.

The unexpected increase by the headline index partly reflected a significant turnaround by shipments, as the shipments index spiked to a positive 20.2 in April from a negative 6.9 in March.

The new orders index also shot up to 19.3 in April from 6.4 in March, with both indexes reaching their highest levels since 2023.

The New York Fed said the number of employees index rose to 9.8 in April from 5.8 in March and the average workweek index jumped to 13.7 in April from 1.9 in March, suggesting a moderate increase in employment levels and a significant increase in hours worked.

The report also said the prices paid index surged to 51.0 in April from 36.6 in March, while the prices received index inched up to 21.8 in April from 21.4 in March.

Looking ahead, the New York Fed said firms still expect conditions to improve in the months ahead, although the index for future business conditions slumped to 19.6 in April from 31.0 in March, suggesting firms were less optimistic about the outlook.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia is scheduled to release its report on regional manufacturing activity on Thursday. The Philly Fed Index is expected to drop to 12.0 in April from 18.1 in March.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.