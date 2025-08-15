Markets
USD

New York Manufacturing Index Unexpectedly Increases In August

August 15, 2025 — 08:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Federal Reserve Bank of New York released a report on Friday showing regional manufacturing activity unexpectedly grew at a faster rate in the month of August.

The New York Fed said its general business conditions index climbed to 11.9 in August from 5.5 in July, with a positive reading indicating growth. Economists had expected the index to fall to 0.5.

With the unexpected increase, the general business conditions index reached its highest level since hitting 20.2 in November 2024.

Looking ahead, the New York Fed said firms continue to expect conditions to improve in the months ahead, although optimism has diminished compared to last month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.