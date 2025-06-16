Markets
New York Manufacturing Index Unexpectedly Drops To -16.0 In June

June 16, 2025 — 08:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - According to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday, New York manufacturing activity fell for a fourth consecutive month in June.

The New York Fed said its general business conditions index slid to a negative 16.0 in June from a negative 9.2 in May, with a negative reading indicating contraction. Economists had expected the index to climb to a negative 5.5.

Meanwhile, the New York Fed said firms turned optimistic about the outlook, with the future general business conditions index turning positive for the first time since March.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
