News & Insights

Markets
USD

New York Manufacturing Index Soars Into Positive Territory November

November 15, 2024 — 08:43 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Friday showed regional manufacturing activity has seen a substantial turnaround in the month of November.

The New York Fed said its general business conditions index skyrocketed to a positive 31.2 in November from a negative 11.9 in October, with a positive reading indicating growth. Economists had expected the index to jump to a negative 0.7.

With the much bigger than expected increase, the general business conditions index reached its highest level since December 2021.

Looking ahead, the New York Fed said firms remained optimistic that conditions would continue to improve in the months ahead.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.