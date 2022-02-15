New York Manufacturing Index Returns To Positive Territory February

(RTTNews) - After reporting a slight decrease in regional manufacturing activity in the previous month, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York released a report on Tuesday showing a modest increase in activity in the month of February.

The New York Fed said its general business conditions index rose to a positive 3.1 in February from a negative 0.7 in January.

While a positive reading indicates growth in regional manufacturing activity, economists had expected the index to show a more significant rebound to a positive 12.2.

Looking ahead, the New York Fed said firms were generally optimistic about the six-month outlook, although optimism waned from the previous month.

