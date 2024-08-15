News & Insights

Markets
USD

New York Manufacturing Index Remains Negative In August

August 15, 2024 — 11:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - New York manufacturing activity edged slightly lower in the month of August, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York revealed in a report on Thursday.

The New York Fed said its general business conditions index rose to a negative 4.7 in August from a negative 6.6 in July, but a negative reading still indicates contraction. Economists had expected the index to inch up to a negative 6.0.

The report said the new orders index tumbled to a negative 7.9 in August from a negative 0.6 in July, pointing to a decline in orders.

The shipments index also fell to 0.3 in August from 3.9 in July, suggesting shipments were flat during the month.

Meanwhile, the number of employees index crept up to a negative 6.7 in August from a negative 7.9 in July, although the negative reading points to another month of employment reductions.

The report also said the prices paid index dipped to 23.4 in August from 26.5 in July, while the prices received index rose to 8.5 in August from 6.1 in July.

Looking ahead, the New York Fed said firms remained fairly optimistic that conditions would improve in the months ahead. The index for future business conditions slipped to 22.9 in August from 25.8 in July.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.