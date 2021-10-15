Markets
New York Manufacturing Index Pulls Back More Than Expected In October

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Friday showed a notable slowdown in the pace of growth in regional manufacturing activity in the month of October.

The New York Fed said its general business conditions index tumbled to 19.8 in October from 34.3 in September, although a positive reading still indicates growth. Economists had expected the index to pull back to 27.0.

Looking ahead, the New York Fed said firms were still very optimistic that conditions would improve over the next six months.

