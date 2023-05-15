New York Manufacturing Index Plunges Much More Than Expected In May

(RTTNews) - New York manufacturing activity has seen a substantial downturn in the month of May, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday.

The New York Fed said its general business conditions index plunged to a negative 31.8 in May from a positive 10.8 in April, with a negative reading indicating a contraction. Economists had expected the index to drop to a negative 2.5.

Looking ahead, the New York Fed said businesses continued to expect little improvement in conditions over the next six months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.