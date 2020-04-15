New York Manufacturing Index Nosedives To Record Low In April

(RTTNews) - New York manufacturing activity contracted at the fastest rate on record in the month of April, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Wednesday.

The New York Fed said its general business conditions index plummeted to a negative 78.2 in April from a negative 21.5 in March, with a negative reading indicating a contraction in regional manufacturing activity. The index was expected to slump to a negative 35.0.

With the much bigger than expected nosedive, the general business conditions index plunged to its lowest level in the history of the survey—by a wide margin.

