New York Manufacturing Index Jumps More Than Expected In July

(RTTNews) - Following four consecutive months of contraction, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York released a report on Wednesday showing New York manufacturing activity expanded in the month of July.

The New York Fed said its general business conditions soared to a positive 17.2 in July from a negative 0.2 in June, with a positive reading indicating growth in regional manufacturing activity. Economists had expected the index to jump to 10.0.

Meanwhile, the report said firms remained optimistic about the six-month outlook, though less so than in the previous month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.