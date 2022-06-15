Markets
USD

New York Manufacturing Index Jumps But Remains Negative In June

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Federal Reserve Bank of New York released a report on Wednesday showing regional manufacturing activity was little changed in the month of June.

The report showed the general business conditions index rose to a negative 1.2 in June from a negative 11.6 in May, with a negative reading indicating a contraction in regional manufacturing activity. The index was expected to jump to a positive 3.0.

Looking ahead, the New York Fed said optimism about the six-month outlook remained muted, with the index for future business conditions falling to 14.0 in June from 18.0 in May.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

USD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular