New York Manufacturing Index Inches Higher But Remains Negative In August

(RTTNews) - New York manufacturing activity edged slightly lower in the month of August, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York revealed in a report on Thursday.

The New York Fed said its general business conditions index rose to a negative 4.7 in August from a negative 6.6 in July, but a negative reading still indicates contraction. Economists had expected the index to inch up to a negative 6.0.

Looking ahead, the New York Fed said firms remained fairly optimistic that conditions would improve in the months ahead.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.