New York Manufacturing Index Expectedly Edges Higher In December

(RTTNews) - The Federal Reserve Bank of New York released a report on Wednesday unexpectedly showing a modest acceleration in the pace of growth in regional manufacturing activity in the month of December.

The New York Fed said its general business conditions index inched up to 31.9 in December from 30.9 in November, with a positive reading indicating growth. The uptick surprised economists, who had expected the index to pull back to 20.5.

Looking ahead, the New York Fed said firms remained optimistic that conditions would improve over the next six months, although optimism is still lower than it was in the fall.

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms.

