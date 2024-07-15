News & Insights

Markets
USD

New York Manufacturing Index Edges Slightly Lower In July

July 15, 2024 — 08:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday showed regional manufacturing activity contracted at a slightly faster rate in the month of July.

The New York Fed said its general business conditions index edged down to a negative 6.6 in July from a negative 6.0 in June, with a negative reading indicating contraction. Economists had expected the index to come in unchanged.

Looking ahead, the New York fed said firms remained fairly optimistic conditions would improve in the months ahead, although the index for future business conditions fell to 25.8 in July from 30.1 in June.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.