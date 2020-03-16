US Markets

New York manufacturing activity sees record drop in March - New York Fed

Contributor
Dan Burns Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Manufacturing activity in New York State plunged in March by the most on record to its lowest level since 2009 and optimism about the future was the lowest since the financial crisis more than a decade ago, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said on Monday in one of the first U.S. economic data sets to reflect the impact from the coronavirus outbreak.

The New York Fed said its Empire State Manufacturing Index dropped last month to negative 21.5, the lowest since March 2009, from positive 12.9 in February. The 34 point drop was the largest in the survey's history dating to 2001.

Optimism about the future also fell to the lowest since 2009, it said.

(Reporting by Dan Burns, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

