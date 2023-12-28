New York legal scene faces tests after tumultuous 2023

By Sara Merken

Dec 28 (Reuters) - New York's law firms have often been trend-setters and bellwethers for the U.S. legal industry, setting expectations in areas such as lawyer pay and sometimes bearing the brunt when a downturn strikes.

Here's a look back at 2023, and some big questions for 2024.

NEW ERA FOR TWO OLD-LINE FIRMS

Two of New York's oldest law firms — created within a few years of each other in the late 1800's — either shuttered or threw in their lot with a global competitor. Stroock & Stroock & Lavan, founded in 1876, is in the process of dissolving. Shearman & Sterling, formed in 1873, is planning to merge with much larger, London-founded Allen & Overy next year in a deal heralded by both firms.

Like their fates, Stroock's and Shearman's struggles were distinct. But both firms saw partner exits that resulted in a wave of further departures, leaving them in search of a merger. In Stroock's case, the search failed.

The shake-ups came as New York firms and large law firms in general faced increasing headwinds, including fierce competition for partner talent, lax or uneven client demand, and a global mergers-and-acquisitions market that slowed to its lowest level in a decade.

CONSOLIDATION PRESSURE

Shearman was far from the only established U.S. law firm to opt for a merger in 2023. The year's completed or announced combinations included Maynard Cooper & Gale and Nexsen Pruet; Holland & Knight and Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis; and Ulmer & Berne and Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale. The Shearman and Allen & Overy transaction is expected to close by May.

There were 41 completed law firm combinations through the first three quarters of 2023, compared to 37 at that point in 2022, according to consultancy Fairfax Associates, as firms looked to consolidation to achieve growth in an increasingly competitive market.

Moving into 2024, cost pressures and a slower growth environment will drive merger and acquisition activity among small and regional law firms, according to a recent report by Citigroup's Citi Global Wealth at Work Law Firm Group and Hildebrandt Consulting.

SALARY HIKES

The end of 2023 brought welcome news for associates at many major U.S. law firms, after New York's Milbank in early November kicked off a wave of seniority-based pay increases, boosting first-year associate salaries by $10,000 to start at $225,000.

Fellow New York law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore's raise announcement later in the month opened the floodgates, and other large and specialty firms across the country rolled out increases in the following weeks. The internal salary raise announcements generally came alongside year-end bonus scales.

The pay increases raised questions about whether less profitable firms will be able to keep up. Major firms raised salaries just last year and could feel squeezed going forward, industry experts said.

REMAKING PARTNERSHIPS

The number of top law firms sticking with single-tier partnerships — the traditional model in which all partners share ownership — continues to dwindle.

This year brought the news that Cravath, which helped to invent the traditional law firm structure, had reportedly added a salaried partner tier sometime in the past few years.

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison is also reportedly considering creating a non-equity partner tier as early as 2024.

New York single-tier holdouts including Davis, Polk & Wardwell and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom did not respond to requests or did not comment.

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton appears to be holding firm, at least for now. A spokesperson for the New York firm said last month that it does not have plans to move away from its single-tier partnership.

(Reporting by Sara Merken)

