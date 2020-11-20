US Markets
New York judge reduces J&J damages award in baby powder case to $120 million

Jonathan Stempel Reuters
A New York state judge has reduced to $120 million from $325 million a damages verdict against Johnson & Johnson to a woman who blamed her cancer on asbestos exposure from using the company's baby powder.

Justice Gerald Lebovits of the state supreme court in Manhattan approved the lowered payout this week, court records show.

