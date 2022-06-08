New York hybrid working woe, Toshiba’s options: podcast

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The work from home revolution looks here to stay with nearly 80% of surveyed employers accepting it as the new norm. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss how this will be painful for office landlords. Plus, the $22 bln Japanese company’s mysterious future.

