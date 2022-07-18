New York governor ramps up beach monitoring after shark attacks

July 18 (Reuters) - New York's governor on Monday ordered state agencies to step up surveillance of Long Island beaches by lifeguards, drones and helicopters following a string of five shark attacks in recent weeks.

Authorities in Suffolk County, New York, began flying a drone over Smith Point County beach after two bathers suffered shark bites on Wednesday. Governor Kathy Hochul's directive expands that program to three more beaches.

"We are taking action to expand patrols for sharks and protect beachgoers from potentially dangerous situations," Hochul said in a statement announcing her directive.

"I encourage all New Yorkers to listen to local authorities and take precautions to help ensure safe and responsible beach trips this summer," she said.

The governor's order calls for using overtime pay to boost lifeguard staffing at beaches by 25 percent, deploying patrol boats and helicopters and distributing materials to warn beachgoers of the threat.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

