New York, FTC sue 'pharma bro' Shkreli, others over Daraprim price hikes

Martin Shkreli, the "pharma bro" in prison for defrauding investors, faces a lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission and New York Attorney General's office for a scheme to preserve his monopoly for the drug Daraprim, which has seen gigantic price increases.
