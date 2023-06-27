News & Insights

US Markets

New York fraud case against Donald Trump is narrowed; Ivanka Trump dismissed as defendant

Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

June 27, 2023 — 10:28 am EDT

Written by Jonathan Stempel for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - A New York appeals court on Tuesday narrowed state Attorney General Letitia James' civil lawsuit accusing Donald Trump and his family business of a "staggering" fraud, and dismissed all claims against the former U.S. president's daughter.

The Appellate Division in Manhattan said statutes of limitations prevented James from suing over transactions that occurred before July 13, 2014 or Feb. 6, 2016, depending on the defendant.

It also said that because all allegations against Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump were too old, all claims against her should have been dismissed as untimely.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.