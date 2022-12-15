US Markets

New York financial regulator issues cryptocurrency guidance for banks

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 15, 2022 — 09:30 am EST

Written by Hannah Lang for Reuters ->

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) on Thursday issued digital asset guidance to state-regulated banks laying out what information financial institutions must submit before getting approval to engage in virtual currency-related activities.

The guidance, one of the clearest paths forward yet for banks to offer cryptocurrency services, instructs banks to submit a business plan with details of the proposed activity, detail how such a service would impact the bank's capital and liquidity and inform NYDFS of its plans at least 90 days beforehand.

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington)

((Hannah.Lang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.