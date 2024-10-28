New York Community Q3 Loss Wider Than Expected, Provisions Jump Y/Y

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. NYCB reported third-quarter 2024 loss per share of 69 cents, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 40 cents. It reported earnings of $1.09 in the year-ago quarter.

Find the latest earnings estimates and surprises on the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

The results were primarily affected by a significant rise in provisions for credit losses and slightly higher expenses. A fall in non-interest income and lower net interest income (NII), as well as subdued loan demand, were additional concerns. However, growth in deposit balance acted as a tailwind.



The results excluded certain non-recurring items. After considering these, the net loss available to common shareholders was $289 million. The net income to common shareholders was $199 million in the prior-year quarter.

NYCB’s Revenues Decline, Expenses Rise

Quarterly revenues were $623 million, which declined 40.2% from the prior-year quarter. However, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $622 million.



NII was $510 million, down 42.2% from the prior-year quarter. The net interest margin of 1.79% declined from 3.27% reported in the previous quarter.



Non-interest income was $113 million, which declined 29.4% from the year-ago quarter. The decrease was due to net loan administration income reductions, net gain on loan sales and securitizations and lower fee income.



Non-interest expenses of $716 million increased marginally year over year.



The efficiency ratio was 105.96%, which increased from 56.15% reported in the year-ago quarter. A rise in the efficiency ratio indicates deteriorating profitability.

New York Community’s Loans Decline, Deposits Rise

Total loans and leases held for investment declined 4.6% sequentially to $71.1 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024.



Nonetheless, as of the same date, total deposits increased 1.8% sequentially to $83 billion.

NYCB’s Credit Quality Deteriorates

Non-performing assets were $2.5 billion, which increased significantly from $446 million as of Sept. 30, 2023.



Also, the provision for credit losses was $242 million, which increased substantially from $62 million in the prior-year quarter. Net charge-offs were $240 million, which increased significantly from $24 million in the prior-year quarter.

NYCB’s Capital Ratios: Mixed Bag

As of Sept. 30, 2024, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.76%, which increased from 9.60% as of Sept. 30, 2023. The total risk-based capital ratio was 13.92%, which increased from 11.09% in the prior-year quarter.



The leverage capital ratio declined year over year to 7.32% from 7.92%.

Our View on NYCB

New York Community’s rising expenses will likely hinder its bottom-line growth. Additionally, its deteriorating asset quality and geographic concentration might act as headwinds. However, a steady rise in deposit balance offered some support.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Quote

NYCB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performances of Other Banks

Valley National Bancorp’s VLY third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of 18 cents met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the bottom line plunged 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.



Higher non-interest income and a sequential increase in deposit balances support VLY’s results. On the other hand, a substantial rise in provisions, lower NII and loan balance and a slight rise in expenses act as spoilsports.



Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s HTH third-quarter 2024 earnings of 46 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents. However, the bottom line declined 19.3% from the prior-year quarter.



HTH’s results benefited from higher non-interest income and a reversal of provisions. Higher deposits and an improvement in capital ratios were other positives. However, a decline in NII, lower loans and a rise in expenses were spoilsports.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.