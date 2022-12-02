New York Community (NYCB) Closes Flagstar Bancorp Buyout

After more than 18 months since announcing a merger, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. NYCB has closed its acquisition of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. With this, the combined entity becomes the 24th largest regional bank (based on total assets) in the country.

On a proforma basis, as of the third-quarter end, NYCB would have had $88.4 billion of assets, $66 billion of loans, deposits of $58.3 billion and total stockholders' equity of $9.3 billion.

As per the original agreement dated Apr 24, 2021, Flagstar Bancorp merged with and into NYCB and Flagstar Bank. FSB now operates as Flagstar Bank, N.A., with New York Community Bank having merged into Flagstar Bank, N.A.

Flagstar Bancorp operates 395 branches across a nine-state geography, including strong footholds in the Northeast and the Midwest, with exposure to high-growth markets in the Southeast and West Coast.

The combined company will have a robust commercial banking platform, diverse revenue and earnings streams, an expansive retail banking network, and preeminent ranking in several national business lines, including multi-family lending, residential mortgage origination and servicing, and warehouse lending.

Per NYCB management, “The merger creates a company with significant scale and capabilities with a more diversified loan portfolio, an improved funding mix, and a much better interest-rate risk profile."

When the companies entered the $2.6-billion all-stock merger deal, it was decided that Flagstar Bancorp shareholders would receive 4.0151 shares of New York Community common stock for each of their shares held. New York Community would own 68% of the combined company and the remaining would be held by Flagstar Bancorp shareholders.



At the time of the deal announcement, the transaction was projected to be 16% accretive to New York Community’s earnings per share in 2022 (assuming fully phased-in cost savings). Also, the deal was expected to be 3.5% accretive to New York Community’s tangible book value per share.



Initially, the transaction was expected to close by the end of 2021. In August 2021, the deal received approval from the shareholders of both companies.



In April 2022, the companies decided to extend the timeline of the merger until Oct 31, 2022. Also, the banks announced that they were tweaking their structure to operate under a national bank charter rather than a state one. This put the surviving bank under the purview of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (“OCC”).



On Oct 28, 2022, the banks received approval from the OCC to convert Flagstar Bancorp to a national bank and to merge New York Community Bank into Flagstar Bank, N.A., with Flagstar Bank, N.A. being the surviving entity. On the same date, the banks agreed to extend the merger agreement from Oct 31, 2022, to Dec 31, 2022.

On Nov 7, New York Community received its final regulatory approval from the Federal Reserve Board to complete the merger.

Inorganic Growth Efforts by Other Firms

Of late, banks have been thriving to expand through acquisitions. Washington Federal, Inc. WAFD announced its plan to enter the lucrative and “fast-growing” California market. The company signed an agreement to acquire Luther Burbank Corporation LBC and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings, for $654 million.

Washington Federal is expected to use the deal as “a platform for growth in attractive California markets.” The company intends to enhance multi-family loan origination capabilities and expand commercial banking activities to Northern and Southern California. At present, LBC operates in California, Washington and Oregon through 11 full-service branches and seven loan production offices.

